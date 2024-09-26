Decade Renewable Partners LP Acquires New Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. JinkoSolar accounts for 2.1% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 4.0 %

JKS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.