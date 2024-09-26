Decade Renewable Partners LP Invests $1.48 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.22% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE LEU opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

