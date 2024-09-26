Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 175.1% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 349,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

