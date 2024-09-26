Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 175.1% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 349,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
