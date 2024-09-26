Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 202,250 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,250 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.97% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $15.24 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

