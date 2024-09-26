Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 41,282 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,282 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,965 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

