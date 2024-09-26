Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stock Position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

PHVS opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

