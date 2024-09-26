Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 11,646 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.75% of Prime Medicine worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRME. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $3,200,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.