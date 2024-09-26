Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 1,493,852 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor makes up approximately 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $86,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

