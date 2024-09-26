Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 22,251 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 143.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $36.47 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.