Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys Shares of 4,147 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

