Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 222.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

