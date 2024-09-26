Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $1.75 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

