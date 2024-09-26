Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $110.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413,310 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.93% of Oscar Health worth $110,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,567,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,567,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

