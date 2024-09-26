Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 1,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.