Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 3,140,804 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140,804 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.55 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

