Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.53

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.53 and last traded at C$55.27, with a volume of 5496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.15.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1420256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

