Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.57 and last traded at $123.79. 4,079,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,664,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock worth $1,041,595,745. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

