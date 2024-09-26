Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358,385 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 292,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,657 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

