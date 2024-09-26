Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,050,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,357,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 853.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

