Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,684 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

