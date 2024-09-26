Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

