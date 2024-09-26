Delta Investment Management LLC Has $22.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JEPQ stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.5569 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.