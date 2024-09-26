Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

