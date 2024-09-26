Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $178.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

