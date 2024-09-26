Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

