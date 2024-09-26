Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,492 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

