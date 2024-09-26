Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,162 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 59.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $16,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.