Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 382,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Price Performance
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.