Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Set at C$3.25 by CIBC

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has been given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

Denison Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE DML traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,628. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

