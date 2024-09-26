Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Denka Stock Performance

DENKF stock remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Denka has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

