DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

