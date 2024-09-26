Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 185,036 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.58% of Papa Johns International worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 379.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

PZZA stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

