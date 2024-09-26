Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,244,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

