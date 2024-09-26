Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $25.32 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $25,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $97,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

