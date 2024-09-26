Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $29.13 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $29,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

