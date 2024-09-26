Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $41.47 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $41,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after buying an additional 581,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

