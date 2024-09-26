Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.97% of Whirlpool worth $54,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

