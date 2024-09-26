Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $121.72 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.