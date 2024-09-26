Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $28.67 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,672,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.72% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.