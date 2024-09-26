Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 361,305 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2,989.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,305 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

