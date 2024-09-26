Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 505,974 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505,974 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

