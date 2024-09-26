Desjardins Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$12.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,033. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a market cap of C$563.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964. 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

