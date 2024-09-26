Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXLG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Destination XL Group

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

