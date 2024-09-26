Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 335,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.29. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

