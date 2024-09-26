Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DSWL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 3,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

