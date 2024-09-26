Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deswell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of DSWL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 3,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
