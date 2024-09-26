Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 14.1 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.