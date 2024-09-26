Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 14.1 %
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.