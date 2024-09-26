Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of DEVO stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 31 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 43,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,031. The firm has a market cap of £145.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of -0.43. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.86.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

