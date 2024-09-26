Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Devolver Digital Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DEVO stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 31 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 43,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,031. The firm has a market cap of £145.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of -0.43. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.86.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
