Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

