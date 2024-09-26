Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.98

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 2359222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

