Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,135.76

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.76 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,239.10 ($16.59). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($16.00), with a volume of 1,949 shares changing hands.
Dewhurst Group Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of £52.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,896.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,135.76.
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.
